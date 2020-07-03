How local computer manufacturers can earn patronage – NITDA DG

Related News

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, has called on the Certified Computer Manufacturers of Nigeria (CCMON) to improve in ‘quality and synergy’ to ensure devices meet the minimum requirements to enable increased patronage.

He said for greater patronage, the manufacturers must ensure sufficient after-sales-support of the devices.

The DG made this call during a virtual meeting held between NITDA and CCMON to discuss issues affecting the increasing adoption of indigenously assembled devices in Nigeria and possible ways of moving the country’s ICT hardware subsector of the economy forward.

Mr Abdullahi in his welcome remarks commended CCMON for its partnership with NITDA as a critical stakeholder for Nigerian Content Development in ICT. He, however, encouraged them to be competitive in terms of price and to also set their target as the public and not just government.

The DG also directed that a joint committee be created between CCMON and NITDA to ensure all concerns are addressed and a strategic direction agreed.

The committee will be chaired by the National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Content Development in ICT (ONC) and will submit its committee report in a month for consideration and action by the agency

Earlier, the President of CCMON, Adenike Abudu, noted that comparative patronage of Nigerian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) was relatively low and that investments made by indigenous OEMs were still underutilised.

She said several government agencies still do not patronise Indigenous OEMs as required by the Guidelines for Nigerian Content and Executive Orders 003 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She identified gaps in communication between NITDA and the association, noting that there is a need to improve communication between NITDA and the association.

She said the purpose of the meeting was to see how they could partner with NITDA to ensure implementation of policies ”that will help OEMs to thrive, OEMs being in business in turn retains and creates more jobs”.

In his response, Kasim Sodangi, the national coordinator, Office for Nigerian Content (ONC), said NITDA has been engaging MDAs through the IT project clearance channel and has mandated a lot of purchases of OEMs.

He said NITDA often insisted that preference must be given to indigenous manufacturers in IT procurements, in line with the Executive Order 003.

Further discussions were held on the certification requirements of NITDA, quality of devices, stock availability, after-sales-support, the need for a streamlined specification of devices and the need to deepen business development and marketing.