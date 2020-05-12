Mixed reactions trail NERC’s reconstitution of power sector dispute resolution panel

Related News

An electricity sector expert, as well as operators, on Monday reacted to the decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to approve the reappointment of the 12-member Dispute Resolution Panel for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NSI).

On Monday, the electricity sector regulatory authority named a former Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), Bolanle Onagoruwa, among members of the reconstituted panel.

Others included Olufunmilayo Roberts, Adeyemi Akisanya, Augustine Mamedu, Adeyemi Oyedele, Hussaini Mohammed, Okechukwu Chiazor, Ajagbe Oyetunde, Ezekiel Osarieme, Batholomew Onyejekwe, Nnena Ejekam, and Sadiku Folorunsho.

NERC’s Assistant General Manager, Government, External and Industry Relations, Michael Faloseyi, said the appointment of the panel was in line with Section 42.1.3 of the Electricity Market Rules, which empowers it to constitute the panel.

Mr Faloseyi said Section 42.3.8(c) of the Rule also permits the Commission to reappoint members for a second term.

He said Section 42.3.7 of the Rule stipulates the functions of the panel to include the arbitration and settlement of disputes between market participants in the Nigerian electricity market, including the System Operator (SO), the Market Operator (MO), and the Transmission Service Provider.

The panel is mandated to handle the resolution of disputes among the operations and the Grid Code between and amongst market participants, specifically the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), Generating Companies (GENCOs), and other licensees engaged in the trading of electricity.

Under the marker rules, all participants are licensed by NERC to build, operate and maintain facilities for the purpose of providing electricity services of various kinds in Nigeria.

In reconstituting the panel, Mr Faloseyi said the Commission urged market participants to take advantage of the channel of alternative dispute resolution to resolve disputes in the electricity industry in line with the provisions of the electricity market rules.

Reactions

However, while former Commissioner (Market Competition & Rates) of NERC, Eyo Ekpo, described the reappointment of the panel as an “interesting move”, the Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) Joy Ogaji, faulted the decision.

“I hope this is a sign of more and better things to come (to the power sector),” Mr Ekpo, currently an independent consultant, said in reaction to the reconstituted panel.

“This is part of a series of actions to ensure there is actually a Transition Stage Electricity Market in which the Dispute Resolution Panel can function as it ought to. I think this is potentially a very good development because NERC, perhaps inadvertently, is beginning to do things that will compel the sector to think and hopefully come back together,” he said.

But, Mrs Ogaji wondered why NERC took the decision to reappoint the panel which, she said, performed poorly, as it never handled any matter in their first tenure.

“The market just kept paying members of the panel without any justification. No contract is effective. Yet, this is one of the pre-conditions for setting up the panel. Before being reappointed, did NERC take time to evaluate their past performance?

“Did anyone analyze why the electricity market never recourse to them for the settlement of any dispute? Could it have been that because they had no faith in their capability, in terms of residual knowledge of the market? Or could it be that the market is not sensitized enough about the panel’s role? Could it be the cost implications of their existence?” Mrs Ogaji asked.

She described the reappointment of the panel as a waste of the country’s commonwealth without the requisite evaluation and setting up of structures for monitoring performance to enhance value for money.

The spokesperson of the umbrella body of all the electricity generation companies (GENCOs) noted that in other climes, critical analysis, such as cost -of such is always conducted before approval is given for extension of the mandate of such panels.

She said the NERC should always go beyond mere ticking or checking the boxes to review real performance and relevance of panels like this to the electricity market.

“Let’s analyse the existing institutional framework and shed the excess luggage. If NERC has reappointed the panel, the questions that arise are: What else will NERC be doing? Have these actions been discussed and agreed with stakeholders and licensees. What is the sequence in which these actions are to be executed, by whom, when and with what outcomes expected?” Mrs Ogaji asked.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has established a dispute resolution mechanism for the settlement of disputes in the electricity industry.

The reappointment of the panel by NERC is a step taken ahead of the planned evolution of the Nigerian electricity supply industry to a contracts and rules-based electricity trading market.