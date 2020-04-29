CBN resumes dollar sales for SMEs, school fees

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has resumed the provision of foreign exchange to commercial banks for onward sales to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) wishing to undertake the importation of essentials needed to help revamp the economy devastated by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The apex bank announced the resumption of the exercise on Wednesday in a statement by its spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor.

He said the CBN also took into consideration the interest of parents who may need foreign exchange for the payment of their children’s schools fees in view of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

In particular, the CBN said it was resuming with the provision of over $100 million per week for both categories.

Mr Okoroafor said the CBN also made complete arrangements to resume foreign exchange sales to the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the market for business travels, personal travels, and other designated retail uses, as soon as international flights resume.

“With these actions, the CBN wishes to reiterate that it is adequately meeting the needs of all legitimate users, and our continued capacity to do so should not be in doubt.

“There is therefore no need for panic by any end-user that could necessitate recourse to illegitimate sources and spike in foreign exchange rates,” the CBN spokesperson said.

Given the current circumstance, he said the bank has ramped up its surveillance of the foreign exchange markets for speculators, smugglers and other illegal users, and will take decisive actions against anyone/institutions involved in such nefarious activities.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.