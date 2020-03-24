Bank shuts down Abuja branch after customer dies of coronavirus

Ecobank Plc has temporarily closed its Wuse II Abuja branch.

The bank said it took the decision after the death of one of its customers who happened to be the first death case from coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the bank, the deceased visited the branch on March 12, and did not show any symptoms at the time of the visit.

“In line with best standards and out COVIO-19 response plans, we have, therefore, immediately temporarily closed the branch and all staff at the location have been put in mandatory self-isolation for 14 days, in full compliance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control guidelines and to ensure their wellbeing and those at our customers. We have promptly informed the NCDC.”

The bank advised that anyone who visited the branch in the past week should self-quarantine for 14 days beginning immediately.

“Should any of these persons feel sick or exhibit any symptoms do Immediately call NCDC on 0800 970000 10 (Toll-Free Call Centre) for assistance and guidance.

The first death recorded in Nigeria on Monday, was a patient who had underlying illnesses and died due to complications in Abuja.

He recently returned from the United Kingdom.

The number of individuals who have tested positive to the novel coronavirus disease in Nigeria has risen to 40.

“Of the ten (10) new cases, one (1) is in Edo State, two (3) are in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and six (6) are in Lagos State,” the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said in an update on Monday night.

“The case in Edo State is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada; and the cases in Lagos State are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“All six (6) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”

Edo in South-south Nigeria is producing its first case and becoming the sixth of the country’s 36 states and FCT where cases have emerged since an unnamed Italian tested positive.

Of the 40 coronavirus cases so far confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death has been recorded.

A breakdown of the cases by states showed that Lagos has 28, FCT- 7, Ogun- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 1 and Edo- 1.

In its Monday update, the NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, was continuing to coordinate the national response activities.

Coronavirus factsheet

