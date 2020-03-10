Chams Plc appoints board chairman

Related News

Entrepreneur and ICT expert, Demola Aladekomo, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Chams Plc.

The appointment took effect from March 3rd, the company said.

A disclosure notice signed by Yetunde Emmanuel, Company Secretary/Head, Legal Services, said Mr Aladekomo’s appointment follows the resignation of the past Chairman, ‘Dere Awosika.

The immediate past chairman left the position to enable her focus on her other business commitments, the notice said.

“The Board and Management of Chams Plc, welcomed Sir Aladekomo as the Company’s new Chairman and expressed their sincere appreciation to Dr. Awosika for her meritorious service and support rendered to the Company during her tenure as non-executive Director and Chairman of the Board,” the company said in the notice.

Profile

Mr Aladekomo holds a Bachelors degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Ife in 1982 and MBA (Distinction) from the University of Lagos in 1984.

He was also part of the first set of the Chief Executive Programme at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and served as the President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association between 2012 – 2014.

He served as President of the Nigeria Computer Society in 2012. He is a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS), a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and a fellow of the Computer Professional Registration Council (FCPN).

He established Chams as a private limited company in 1985. He was the founding Managing Director of Chams and retired as the Group Managing Director of Chams in 2015.

Over the years, the company has pioneered many new technologies and provided intelligent solutions to a wide range of public and private initiatives. Some of his achievements in the field of IT practice include the first wide-area-network on PCs in Nigeria, the first company to venture into card technologies in Nigeria and the Guinness Book of Records recognition for Chams City Innovation.

With a commitment and passion to provide solutions that leads to the enhancement of the living standards of the Nigerian people, he led the team that won the concession on the Identity Management Programme in Nigeria among other trail blazing efforts in Nigeria.

Mr Aladekomo is currently serving on the boards of several corporate and non-governmental organisations.