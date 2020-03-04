OPEC will help stabilise oil market amidst Coronavirus concerns – African Energy Chamber

Oil ship
Oil ship used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Livemint]

As oil prices sank about 14 per cent last week and the Brent hit a 12-month low on the back of the coronavirus outbreak, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is meeting in Vienna this week, to help stabilise the market.

The Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, Nj Ayuk, was on Deutsche Welle to discuss the coronavirus’ impact on oil prices and OPEC’s upcoming moves to stabilise global energy markets.

“A bold and substantial production cut by OPEC and OPEC+ member countries will help alleviate oil market fears and bring stability,” said Mr Ayuk.

“OPEC has a track record of making market-driven deals that stand to benefit Wall Street and Main Street. At the Energy Chamber, we remain bullish about a good deal for oil producers and consumers, and most importantly market stability.

“Africa will be closely watching what happens in Vienna this week, especially after its first cases were declared in Senegal and Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria meets 100% OPEC target agreement – Sylva

The near-term outlook for global financial and energy markets remains grim, and the forecast for the remaining of the year is deteriorating and is not looking any better.

Analysts notably point to the crude oil’s forward curve flattening in recent days, signaling oil traders’ lack of appetite for holding or selling stocks. At the end of the week, Brent process were trading at slightly over $50 per barrel.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.