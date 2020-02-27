Google, Flutterwave to train 5,000 SMEs on using web for growth

Related News

Google Nigeria has completed plans to kick off a series of business clinics aimed at helping 5,000 merchants across Nigeria acquire the skills and tools needed to leverage the web for growth.

A statement by the tech company on Wednesday said the initiative is known as ‘Digital Business Compass’.

The program, billed for launch next week, was put together in partnership with digital payments company, Flutterwave.

Google Nigeria noted that the first clinic sessions will be in the first week of March in Lagos, and will focus on equipping businesses with the tools, technologies and insights needed for them to grow in the digital age.

The sessions will include case studies and live sessions to give attending businesses hands-on experience of how Google and Flutterwave’s products can be leveraged and will be followed by consultations with Digital Business Managers and support teams who will give attendees personalised advice on how they can use Google and Flutterwave’s tools and solutions to grow their businesses.

“According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), which account for more than 84 per cent of jobs in the country,” says Tolulope Akinyele, Google Partners Lead, West Africa.

“Many of them lack the skills and tools to take advantage of the Web to grow their businesses, however. Working with Flutterwave, our goal for holding these clinics is to provide a platform for SMEs to learn skills and master tools that will help them better utilise the Web to grow their businesses.

“Helping these businesses grow is a net positive for all parties including Google.

“Beyond contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy, when these businesses better learn about online tools, they join a community of businesses and users that are leveraging Google’s tools to further drive their growth.”

“We have always been passionate about inspiring a new wave of prosperity across Africa. In partnership with Google, we are looking forward to empowering SMEs across Africa to scale and drive up revenue,” says co-founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola.

The statement noted that interested SMEs can apply to attend the sessions on March 4th via the link . Others interested in the session billed for March 5th can apply at here.