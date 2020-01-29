UBA Announces Board Appointments

Related News

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointments of Aisha Hassan-Baba and Kenneth Orji as Non-Executive Directors on the Group’s Board.

A disclosure notice made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday said the new appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“We are delighted to welcome Aisha Hassan-Baba and Kenneth Orji to our Board of Directors,” said the Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu.

He said Mr Orji brings considerable experience of the pan-African market, having served as the Chairman of the group’s subsidiary in Ghana and a director of UBA Senegal and UBA Kenya.

Ms Hassan-Baba has a distinguished history of public service, policymaking and governance, the disclosure said.

Both appointments bring significant experience to the Board, which will be a major asset to the Group, Mr Elumelu added.

Ms Hassan-Baba is a leading member of Nigeria’s legal profession, with decades of experience in public and private practice. An alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the University of London, she chaired the committee that drafted the Nigerian Local Content in the Nonoil Sector Policy between 2012 and 2016. She is a former state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Nigeria.

Mr Orji is a graduate of Economics from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and an alumnus of the London School of Economics, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance with over thirty years of financial services experience.

The disclosure said that these appointments follow the recent executive Board appointments of Oliver Alawuba as CEO, UBA Africa; Abdoul Aziz Dia as Executive Director Alawuba as CEO, UBA Africa; Abdoul Aziz Dia as for Treasury and International Banking; Chukwuma Nweke as the Executive Director, Retail Banking and Payments; and Chiugo Ndubisi as Group Chief Operating Officer.

UBA prides itself as serving over 19 million customers across the African continent, providing retail, commercial and institutional banking services, and implementing cutting edge products like Leo, the first-ever banking chatbot in Africa.