PROFILE: Garba Abubakar, lawyer and ex-special adviser, heads Corporate Affairs Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Garba Abubakar as the new Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).



Mr Abubakar’s appointment, which is in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), was conveyed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, via a letter dated January 7.

The new Registrar General, who already assumed duties, is from Bauchi State.

He was born on October 7, 1966.

He attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

He joined the CAC in April 2004 as principal manager in charge of compliance and rose through the ranks to become a director in January, 2016.

He was a special adviser to Bello Mahmud, the then Registrar General of CAC between August, 2010 to October, 2017.

Prior to joining the CAC, Mr Abubakar worked with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (formerly National Provident Fund) as Compliance Officer between 1991 to 1993.

He also worked at NICON Insurance between June 1995 to December 1997.

He is a member, Governing Council Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, March 2017 – date, Member, Inter-Agency Committee Against Money Laundering and Terrorists Financing, 2007-date, CAC Focal on Open Government Partnership, amongst others.

Mr Abubakar is also a member, In-House Committee on the Review of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

He is married and his hobbies include traveling and reading.