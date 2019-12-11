Oil prices fall as U.S. crude stocks jump

An oil vessel used to illustrate the story An oil vessel used to illustrate the story
An oil vessel used to illustrate the story

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an unexpected build-up of U.S. crude inventories and as investors waited to see if a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods would come into force on Sunday.

Brent futures LCOc1 fell 48 cents to $63.86 per barrel by 1220 GMT, set for their biggest daily fall since December 2. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 slipped 36 cents to $58.88.

U.S. crude stocks clocked a surprise rise in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories also rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute shows.

Crude inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week to December 6 to 447 million. Analysts were expecting a fall of 2.8 million barrels.

Government data from the weekly EIA report is due at 1530 GMT.

U.S.-China trade tensions continue to cloud the outlook for demand, with a December 15 deadline for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports approaching.

“The post-OPEC bullish jolt is all but a distant memory,” PVM oil market analysts said referring to a decision last week by OPEC and its allies to deepen supply cuts amid a weak outlook for oil demand growth next year.

“Oil prices have struggled for traction this week as demand concerns returned to the fore… The cautionary mood is likely to prevail as investors await fresh cues on the trade front.”

On the supply side, the United States is on track to become a net exporter of crude and fuel for the first time on record on an annual basis in 2020, the EIA said, due to a production surge that has dramatically reduced its dependence on foreign oil.

Also adding to global supply, U.S. producers Exxon Mobil Corp and Hess Corp plan to export the first shipments of crude from Guyana between January and February, sources said.

U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it expects to write down the value of its assets by 10 billion dollars to 11 billion dollars this quarter on the back of lower oil and gas price expectations.

Elsewhere, Venezuela’s crude output in November jumped more than 20 per cent from October to the highest level since the United States tightened sanctions on state oil company PDVSA in August, two people with knowledge of PDVSA data said this week.

Investors are also eyeing other major events this week including Britain’s election on Thursday and U.S. and European Central Bank meetings.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.