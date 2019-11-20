Nigerians paid more for kerosene, less for petrol in October – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics said the average price paid by consumers for kerosene increased in October while the cost of petrol), cooking gas and diesel decreased.

According to a report on its website, consumers paid an average of N324.7 per liter of kerosene in October 2019, reflecting an increase of 1.9 per cent when compared to N318.5 paid in September 2019.

This also reflected a 2.9 per cent increase when compared to what was recorded in October 2018.

‘”Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -0.61per cent month-on-month and increased by 3.15 per cent year-on-year to N1,209.84 in October 2019 from N1,217.28 in September 2019,” it said.

The bureau also listed states with the highest average price of kerosene as Abuja N253; Nasarawa, N265.61 and Kwara N270.8.

Also, states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were listed as Gombe, N1,371; Borno N1,350 and Jigawa, N1,315.

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were listed as Ogun, Oyo and Osun while states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Enugu Imo and Plateau.

Earlier this year, the NNPC, being the sole importer of the product, had attributed the increase in the price of kerosene in the country to the pressure of demand and supply.

It said the variation in the price of kerosene is because it is not as controlled as petrol.

Petrol

In the same report, the average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by 1.19 per cent when compared to what was recorded in October 2018.

The price decreased by 0.04 per cent to N145.48 in October 2019 from N145.53 in September 2019.

The bureau also listed states with the highest and lowest average prices of petrol, in comparison with the approved government price of N145.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit were Abia, N147; Cross River, N147 and Benue, N147.

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Abuja, N144; Bauchi, N144 and Zamfara, N144,” it said.

Cooking gas

The average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased from N1,976 recorded in September 2019 to N1,967 in October 2019.

This represents a 0.44 per cent decrease when compared to October 2018.

The bureau listed the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas as Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe while the states that paid the lowest are kisted as Enugu, Ebonyi, and Delta.

It also said the average price paid by consumers for diesel decreased from N227.92 in September 2019 to N226.19 in October 2019.

This represents a 0.76per cent decrease and 3.13 per cent when compared to October 2018.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Benue, N265; Borno N257.92 and Abia N243.33.

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Bauchi, N195; Adamawa N206.67 and Yobe N210.63.

