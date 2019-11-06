Six directors of Dangote Flour resign

Related News

Six directors of the Dangote Flour Mills PLC have resigned from the board of the company, paving way for a recomposition and appointment of four new members.

A regulatory filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday dated November 4 announced that the Chairman of the Board and non-Executive director, Asue Ighodalo, resigned with five others.

The statement by the Company Secretary, Aisha Isa, named the other non-executive directors who resigned to include Olakunle Alake, Arnold Ekpe, and Yabawa Lawan Wabi.

The executive directors who also announced their resignations from the Board include, Thabo Mabe, a South African and Halima Aliko Dangote. All the resignations took effect from November 1 this year.

New officers, profiles

Consequently, the company said new appointments have been made with effect from October 31 this year.

The new appointees include Venkataramani Srivathsan, Chandrasekaran Balaji, Mukul Mathur and Anurag Shukla.

Mr Srivathsan who joined Olam in 1994 has more than 25 years experience in the commodities industries. He is currently the Managing Director/CEO for Africa and the Middle East with oversight responsibility for the fertilizer business.

He held various positions in the Group, including Country Head in Ghana and Nigeria, as well as the Regional Head, West & Central Africa.

Mr Balaji, who holds a Bachelors degree in Arts (corporate) from the University of Madras, has a Chartered Accountancy certificate from the University of Chartered Accountants of India in 1992.

He commenced his career in 1992 at the Kumbhat & Co (India) where he served as the Company’s Audit Manager.

Later, he joined the Indo Asian, Finance limited (India as Chief Accountant from 1994 to 1996). He worked in different places until 2008 when he joined the Olam Group, where he currently.

Mr Mathur, who holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Masters in Business Administration has been the Country Head for Olam in Nigeria since 2003, overseeing the Group companies’ interest in exports and the domestic business. His experience with the FMCG companies spans over 20 years.

Mr Shukla commenced his career in 1991 at Cadbury India Limited where he worked in several capacities until 2004. In 2005, he joined Fosters Firstsource (formerly ICICI OneSource) as Vice President Business Development.

Following this, Mr Shukla worked at MEDALL Healthcare Pvt Limited as Executive Vice President of Business Development.