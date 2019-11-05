Access Bank announces resignation of Board director

Access Bank building
Access Bank building

The Board of directors of Access Bank Plc on Tuesday announced the resignation of Ernest Ndukwe as one of its independent non-executive directors with effect from March 31, 2020.

In a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank said it was informing its shareholders and the general public that Mr Ndukwe had indicated his intention not to seek re-election in the Board during its 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The statement signed by the Company Secretary of the bank, Sunday Ekwochi, quoted Mr Ndukwe as saying his resignation was to enable him to focus on his current and additional responsibilities.

Mr Ekwochi said Mr Ndukwe confirmed he had no disagreement with the board, ”nor are there any issues relating to his resignation that needed to be brought to the attention of the bank’s shareholders or the regulatory authorities”.

Meanwhile, the bank said the board is already identifying the right candidate to fill the resultant vacancy as soon as possible.

