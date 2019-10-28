Nigeria’s royalty revenue from solid minerals reduces

Related News

A total of 59 solid mineral companies paid N1.3 billion as royalties to Nigeria in 2017, a report states.

The amount was announced after an independent reconciliation of company payments and government receipts in the solid mineral sector by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

NEITI in the latest report said the amount represented a 7.7 per cent decrease in revenue from that source when compared to the N1.4 billion paid by 56 companies in 2016.

The decrease it said may be an indication of lower investment in mining activities in 2017.

It said the 59 companies accounted for over 86 per cent of the total royalty payments made by the sector in 2017.

According to the audit report, only transactions by these 59 companies were reconciled out of 1,072 entities covered by the exercise.

Payouts to the federating units

The report said that the last distribution of solid minerals accumulated royalties occurred in July 2016, when ₦9.92 billion was distributed by FAAC.

“The accumulated balance in the account as of December 31, 2017, was ₦ 8.54 billion. However, as of April 30, 2019, the accumulated balance in the account increased by 66.4 per cent to ₦14.21 billion,” NEITI explained.

While underlining the importance of a comprehensive action plan to shift attention from oil to the development of the solid minerals sector in the face of dwindling oil revenue, the report noted significant reforms and development in the sector.

These include:

Increased funding to the sector from various sources from N1 billion in 2015 to N7 billion in 2017;

Approval of ₦30 billion ($100 million) as intervention fund to facilitate exploration projects towards the much-needed geosciences data and other regulatory frameworks;

N5 billion support fund launched by the Bank of Industry for small-scale miners at 5 per cent interest rate;

A $150 million loan secured from the World Bank for the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) which became operational in 2017;

Inauguration of a project delivery team (PDT) to invigorate the coal sub-sector and concession of coal blocks of the Nigerian Coal Corporation as part of MMSD’s contribution to the energy policy in order to increase the contribution of coal power plants to 30 per cent of the nation’s electricity by 2020; and

Discoveries of some mineral deposits in 14 states have led to an appreciation in Nigeria’s limestone resource base from 2.3 billion tonnes to 10.6 billion tonnes making Nigeria sufficient in cement production, amongst others.

The NEITI report called for closer inter-agency collaboration specifically between Nigeria Customs Service and the Mines Inspectorate Department in revenue collection and management in efforts to develop the industry.

It also reminded companies to provide their annual financial statements as failure to do so would attract sanctions based on the NEITI Act of 2007.

The report said its data was obtained from extractive industries companies and seven government agencies.

The agencies are the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mining Cadastral Office, Mines Inspectorate Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service, and Federation Account Allocation Committee.