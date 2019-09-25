FGN September Bond oversubscribed – DMO

Director-General, Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha
Director-General, Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha

The monthly auction of the FGN Bonds by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday was over-subscribed by over N10.9 billion.

The three Instruments on offer to investors at the auction included 5-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds, with a total face value of N150 billion.

The total subscriptions received from competitive bids for the instruments was N160.90 billion.

In addition, there were also non-competitive bids of N46.60 billion, taking the total subscription received (competitive and non-competitive) to the sum of N207.50 billion.

As in previous auctions, the DMO said investors sentiments remained strong for the longer-dated bonds.

“Subscriptions received from competitive bids for the 10-year and 30-year bonds were N82.91 and N63.66 billion, compared with the amount offered of N50.00 billion and N55.00 billion, for the two instruments, respectively.

“Allotments were made to successful bidders at 14.3900% for the 5-year, 14.4300% for the 10-year and 14.6400% for the 30-year bonds,” it said.

The amount allotted to competitive bidders for the three instruments was N100 billion, while the sum of N46.60 billion was allotted to non-competitive bidders.

Overall, the total amount allotted at the auction was N146.60 billion.

