Nigerian named board member U.S.-Africa Business Centre

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named a Nigerian and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters, to serve on the Board of Advisors for the U.S.-Africa Business Centre.

AITEO is one of Nigeria’s indigenous exploration and production operators in the oil and gas industry.

The mission of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre is to build lasting prosperity for Africans and Americans through job creation and entrepreneurial spirit.

The spokesperson of AITEO Group, Ndiana Mathew, said in a statement from on Tuesday that Mr Peters’ appointment was in recognition of his active involvement in related activities in the continent for many years.

“We value and appreciate the insights from companies such as yours as they not only benefit the Centre, but also play a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between the United States and countries throughout Africa,” Mr Mathew quoted the Chairman, Board of Advisors of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre, Scott Eisner, as saying while welcoming Mr. Peters into the Board.

Mr Mathew said Mr Peters will join CEO’s from many Fortune 500 companies who have a strong presence in Africa, including Banco Prestigío, BP, Caterpillar, Chevron, IBM, MasterCard, Microsoft, and many others on the Board.

