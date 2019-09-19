Union Bank board chairman is dead

Cyril Odu
Cyril Odu

The Chairman, Board of Directors of Union Bank Plc, Cyril Odu, is dead.

Mr Odu died on Tuesday, a disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the bank’s secretary, Somuyiwa Sonubi, said.

The late bank chair joined the Board of Directors of Union Bank in 2012 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of the bank in November 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Mr Odu was the Chairman of the Bank’s Risk Management Committee and served as a member of the Finance and General Purpose and Credit Committees.

Mr Odu had nearly 45 years of professional, managerial and director level experience.

His 40-year career at ExxonMobil saw him rise from Trainee to Vice Chairman of the Board of Mobil Producing Nigeria and Chief Financial Officer of ExxonMobil Upstream Companies in Nigeria, making him the highest ranking Nigerian in the organisation until his retirement in 2012.

During the span of his career at ExxonMobil, he served in many technical and managerial functions including Associate Geologist, Treasurer, Controller, Project Finance Director (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Country HR Manager and General Manager, Planning and New Business Development.

After his retirement from Exxon Mobil in 2012, Mr Odu joined African Capital Alliance and then Chief Executive of the firm.

Advertisement

wits Advert

Mr Odu held a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Ibadan, where he graduated with honours.

He also had an MBA from Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.