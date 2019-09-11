NLNG shareholders agree to construct multi-billion-dollars Train 7

The shareholders of the Nigeria LNG on Wednesday took a step close to the final investment decision for the construction of the Train 7 of the multi-billion gas project.
The ceremony was the formal signing of the Letter of Intent for the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project
In his opening statement, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, said the signing of the Letter of Intent will pave the way for the commencement scheduled for the end of October this year.
The construction of Train 7 will gulp about $10 billion. On completion, the capacity of the NLNG plant will grow from the current 22 metric tons per annum to 30 metric tons per annum.
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Bassey Udo is PREMIUM TIMES’ Business & Economy Editor. He has covered finance, energy, oil, gas & extractive industries for over a decade. He is a winner of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (Wealth of Nations) Award for Business Reporting. Bassey is an alumnus of the U.S. International Visitors Leadership Programme. Twitter: @ba_udo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.