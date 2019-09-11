NLNG shareholders agree to construct multi-billion-dollars Train 7

Related News

The shareholders of the Nigeria LNG on Wednesday took a step close to the final investment decision for the construction of the Train 7 of the multi-billion gas project.

The ceremony was the formal signing of the Letter of Intent for the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project

In his opening statement, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, said the signing of the Letter of Intent will pave the way for the commencement scheduled for the end of October this year.

The construction of Train 7 will gulp about $10 billion. On completion, the capacity of the NLNG plant will grow from the current 22 metric tons per annum to 30 metric tons per annum.