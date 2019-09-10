CBN injects $210 million into forex market

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected 210 million U.S. dollars into interbank segment of the Foreign Exchange Market following sales concluded on Tuesday.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Okorafor explained that the figures released by the CBN indicated that authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered 100 million dollars while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received 55 million dollars.

He said another 55 million dollars was allocated to customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.

The director reaffirmed the bank’s commitment towards ensuring stability in foreign exchange market.

CBN had on September 6, injected 321.11 million U.S. dollars and CNY33.3 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, N357 exchanged for a dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market on Tuesday.

(NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.