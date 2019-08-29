Why We’re Not Flying Now – Medview Airlines

Related News

The Nigerian air carrier, Medview Airline, has said it suspended operations because all its planes are under maintenance.

The airline also referred to a media report on the suspension as “misleading and tantamount to demarketing”.

According to a disclosure it made on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the airline, however, said it did not inform the regulatory authority (NCAA), “or other any agency, nor the press that our operations are suspended”.

“At this time of the year, all those concerned or involved know that Medview will concentrate her entire operations in the inbound airlift of Hajj Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria,” it said.

The airline said its B737-500 (5N-BQM) aircraft developed a technical fault en route Abuja a few days ago “that requires engine replacement”.

It said the engine has been procured and is being mounted to commence operation next week.

The disclosure, which was signed by the company’ secretary, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said two (5N-MAB and 5N-MAA), out of the three B737 aircraft in its domestic fleet, were sent for C- Check at approved MRO in Estonia, Europe, and Aero-Contractors in Nigeria.

It said the works are already at an advanced stage, “up to 85 per cent and the aircraft is expected to enter service on its domestic route soon”.

Advertisement

“In the last 12 years of operation as Hajj carrier and domestic operator, Medview Airline is profoundly known and widely recognised for its safety consciousness which cannot be compromised.

“Our airline is ever committed to its corporate value, which is the ability to succeed in providing the desired services for customers’ satisfaction and return on investment to shareholders,” it said.

A few weeks ago, Medview airline was chosen as one of the three airlines approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

But the airline through its solicitor, Maritime, Commercial and Immigration Law Chambers in Lagos, had accused NAHCON of deliberately frustrating it from continuing with the hajj exercise

However, the airline said the ongoing rift between both parties “is being handled by the Presidency”.