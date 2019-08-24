CBN injects $297.92 million into retail market

Central bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central bank of Nigeria building

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $297.92 million into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Okarafor disclosed that CBN also injected CNY21.2million in the spot and short-tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

According to him, the United States dollars-denominated transactions are to meet requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors, while those in Chinese Yuan are for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.

The director reiterated that the bank’s management was satisfied with the continued stability in the foreign exchange market.

He assured that the CBN remained committed to meeting foreign exchange needs of all sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, N358 was exchanged to a dollar, while CNY1 exchanged at N46 at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market on Friday.

(NAN)

