Total names new director

The management of Total Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of a new director.

The new director is Lesley Baxter.

The company made the announcement in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

The disclosure, signed by O.A Popoola-Mordi, the company secretary, noted that the appointment took effect from August 16.

Profile

Mrs Baxter is a certified chattered accountant who holds an MBA and has over 20 years of management consulting experience.

The disclosure noted also that the new director joined Total in 1997.

She has worked in countries like United Kingdom and France in Europe; China, in Asia; and South Africa, in Africa.

Until her recent appointment, the statement disclosed that Mrs Baxter served as Internal Auditor, Corporate Internal Control and Audit at Total S.A Paris.

