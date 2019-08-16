Nigeria’s inflation reduces in July – NBS

The average change in the prices of foods and services reduced in July compared to June, the statistics bureau, NBS, has said.
According to the NBS, the Headline Inflation reduced to 11.08 per cent in July from 11.22 per cent in June.
The Food Inflation reduced from 13.56 per cent in June to 13.39 per cent in July while the Core Inflation reduced from 8.84 per cent in June to 8.80 per cent in July.
Details later…
Bassey Udo
