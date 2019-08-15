Kenya approves issuance of first green bond

Kenyan shillings
Kenyan shillings

Kenya has approved its first ever issuance of green bond, which will raise five billion shillings ($48.45 million) for students’ accommodation, the capital markets regulator, CMA, said on Thursday.

The CMA said in Nairobi that the bond, to be issued by a Nairobi-based property developer, Acorn, came after the authorities unveiled new rules in February, designed to guide the issuance of green bonds.

“The issuance is a critical step in advancing the development of an effective ecosystem to support the establishment of green capital markets in Kenya,” the CMA said in a statement.

Green bonds are fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, green transport and waste-water treatment.

CMA said Acorn’s issue, which would not be listed, would finance the construction of “sustainable and climate-resilient students’ hostels.

CMA added that the bond would be structured as “restricted public offer,” meaning the issuers will target sophisticated investors who will get a 50 per cent guarantee from credit guarantee provider, Guarantco, on both their investments and the interest.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Acorn was not immediately available for comment.

In January, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) said global green bond issuance is seen at $140-$180 billion this year, from $149.2 billion in 2018. (Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.