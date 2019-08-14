Nigeria to host African telecoms regulators conference

NCC
NCC Building, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to host the Conference of African Telecommunications Regulators on Consumer Affairs (CATCO) in Abuja from August 20 to 22.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Henry Nkemadu, the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs.

Mr Danbatta said the 3-day conference with the theme: “Empowering the Telecom Consumer in an Era of Technological Evolution’’ is geared towards pursuing a continuous collaboration between African telecommunications regulatory Agency of individual country and their regional body.

He said the conference would look at how regulatory activities of the 54-member nations of African Union (AU) could be integrated for seamless connectivity to boost customers’ satisfaction.

Mr Danbatta said bodies such as West Africa Telecommunication Regulatory Association (WATRA), East African Communications Organisation (EACO) among others would participate in the conference..

According to the EVC, the conference will provide the platform for Africa to establish unity, solidarity, collective self-reliance in the ICT sector.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“It will build on the principle of pan-Africanism within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) space; and sustaining a robust collaborative regulatory environment where current and future challenges are addressed,’’ he said.

Mr Danbatta noted that participants are expected to provide varying and fresh perspectives to burning issues affecting telecoms consumers and service delivery in Africa.

He said vital discussions would focus on the current state of telecom industry in the continent, ways to improve it and how to sustain a healthy telecom industry.

The EVC said that other areas that will be looked into are; challenges confronting African telecoms regulators, international best practices, emerging technologies and their applications for the benefits of consumers.

He said stakeholders from various African countries, Legislators and Government officials, Consumer Advocacy Groups, African Telecommunication Regulators and Regional bodies are all expected to be at the event.

“This year’s conference will advance on the gains of CATCO 2013 because it has been specially designed and tailored towards improving Africa telecommunications Industry in the 21st century.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NCC hosted the first edition in 2013, in Lagos with the theme, “Harnessing Regulatory Policies to Protect Telecom Consumers in Africa’’.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

No fewer than 15 African countries participated in the 2013 CATCO conference.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.