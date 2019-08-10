Siemens power sector roadmap to commence by year-end, says BPE

Related News

The implementation of the technical and commercial proposal on electrification roadmap for Nigeria by Siemens Group will commence by the end of the year, the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, has said.

On July 22, the Nigerian government signed the agreement with Siemens on the roadmap geared towards resolving existing challenges in the country’s power sector.

The implementation agreement with Siemens for the unveiling of a roadmap was signed by BPE on behalf of the federal government.

Mr Okoh said at a workshop in Abuja on Tuesday that the implementation of the agreement is expected to help expand the capacity for future power needs in the country will commence by the end of the year.

He was represented by the director in charge of the Energy Department at the privatization agency, Yunana Malo.

The two-day workshop, titled “Meter Data Management Solution” was facilitated by the BPE to acquaint all parties in the sector with the implementation of the agreement as well as ensure the peculiarities of every party were addressed in the roadmap by Siemens.

The forum was attended by electricity distribution companies (DISCOS), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Speaking at the workshop, Sales Support Professional, Smart Metering, Siemens South Africa, Martin Kuhlmann, said the implementation of the roadmap was designed to eradicate estimated billing system.

Mr Kuhlmann said the roadmap was also to encourage metering to consumers across the country, including government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA).

He expressed confidence that with the roadmap, some of the gaps currently existing in the power sector would be sufficiently addressed.

The roadmap is expected to help in resolving the challenges in the power sector with specific attention to priority projects.

The key areas featured in the workshop are the basic principles of meter data management, assessment of existing meters and the advantages of the solutions being proposed by Siemens.