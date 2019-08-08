How Nigerian govt can support agribusinesses – Experts

Related News

Experts and Stakeholders in the Agribusiness sector have advised the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for farmers in the country.

They spoke during a panelist session at the Agribusiness investment activity on Tuesday in Abuja.

The event was organised by United States Agency for International development (USAID), which plans to facilitate $300 million investment in seven states in Nigeria.

They are: Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi and Cross River states.

The commercial products are rice, maize,soybean,aquaculture and cow pea value chains.

The move hopes to nurture business enabling environment for Agriculture in Nigeria. It also believed it will strengthen the investment and readiness of agribusiness.

Speaking, a panelist, Yewande Sadiku advised the government to create awareness of incentives that exit between the farmers and the investors.

She said crop production contributes 20 per cent of the GDP annually.

“There is need to find where the potential is and more importantly, how to explore it,” she said.

“Attracting foreign investors will help grow investment in Agriculture as well as domestic investors,” she said.

Ms Sadiku said working with partners at state level and providing services to meet the goals will promote investment opportunities.

Also, the chief executive officer Afro Foods and Species, Kabir Bawa, said the Nigerian government has investment so much in the last four years yet very poor yield is obtained.

“Complimenting efforts should be put in place for food loss production strategy,” he said.

He advised concerned parties to maximize the opportunities available.

Also another panelist, Laoge Jayeiola, said public private dialogue platform will help facilitate development in the sector.

He challenged experts on the private sector to work with the government.

“Partnership and dialogue will make the business environment effective, ” he said.

On her part, Salamatu Suleiman, said training for labourers with little knowledge will play a pivotal role.

“Bringing women from labourers to farm managers, they need to know the process. They need to understand the standard,” she said.

She advised that the business is brought closer to women through the media and individual interactions.