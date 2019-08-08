Plan beyond Train-7 investment, NNPC chief tells NLNG Management

Related News

Plan for the development of the country’s gas sector should look beyond the final investment decision (FID) on Train-7 billed for October this year, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, told the Management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

Mr Kyari was speaking with members of the top management of the NLNG, led by its Managing Director, Tony Attah, who visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

The new NNPC GMD charged the gas exporting company to consider the October Train-7 FID on the project as a done deal, and begin to focus on “what else can be done beyond Train7 to expand NLNG operations’’.

The eight million-tons per annum (MTPA) Train-7 project is designed to expand the company’s production capacity from the current 22 MTPA to 30 MTPA.

The NNPC GMD assured of the unflinching commitment of the federal government and the NNPC management in the future expansion drive of NLNG.

He said all obstacles that could impede the actualization of the Train-7 FID project should be promptly identified and removed ahead of the October 2019 timeline.

In his presentation, the NLNG MD applauded the historic role of the NNPC in the successful midwife of the NLNG more than 30 years ago, through sheer vision and sense of purpose.

He said the company would be relying on the usual invaluable support from the corporation to achieve the successful execution of the Train-7 FID project and lots more.

He announced that the project would generate a projected 12,000 jobs with massive spin-offs on the nation’s economy.