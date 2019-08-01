Ecobank appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Ecobank

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the Lome-based parent company of Ecobank Group, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ayo Adepoju, the new CFO, was also named a member of the company’s Group Executive Committee.

The new official, whose appointment takes immediate effect, will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday said Mr Adepoju was appointed as acting CFO in April.

Prior to his current role, Mr Adepoju has worked closely with the immediate past CFO, Greg Davis, who resigned in April.

The newly appointed official has also performed the role of Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics for the group for the last two years. He has worked on the strategic aspects of the financial management of the group, including close equity investor interaction.

Mr Adepoju also worked as Ecobank’s Group Financial Controller, where he was responsible for financial and regulatory reporting for the group.

Prior to joining Ecobank, he had a career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Lagos as an Assurance Manager in the financial services practice. He is an Accounting graduate of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours and has an MBA from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with national overall best prize awards at two consecutive stages of the ICAN examinations.

In his reaction, the company’s group CEO, Ade Adeyemi, said the group was pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Adepoju. His financial acumen, industry experience and competence make him qualified for the role, he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.