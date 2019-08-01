Ecobank appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Related News

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the Lome-based parent company of Ecobank Group, has announced the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ayo Adepoju, the new CFO, was also named a member of the company’s Group Executive Committee.

The new official, whose appointment takes immediate effect, will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday said Mr Adepoju was appointed as acting CFO in April.

Prior to his current role, Mr Adepoju has worked closely with the immediate past CFO, Greg Davis, who resigned in April.

The newly appointed official has also performed the role of Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics for the group for the last two years. He has worked on the strategic aspects of the financial management of the group, including close equity investor interaction.

Mr Adepoju also worked as Ecobank’s Group Financial Controller, where he was responsible for financial and regulatory reporting for the group.

Prior to joining Ecobank, he had a career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Lagos as an Assurance Manager in the financial services practice. He is an Accounting graduate of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours and has an MBA from Warwick Business School, United Kingdom.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) with national overall best prize awards at two consecutive stages of the ICAN examinations.

In his reaction, the company’s group CEO, Ade Adeyemi, said the group was pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Adepoju. His financial acumen, industry experience and competence make him qualified for the role, he said.