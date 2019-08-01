Workers welfare: NUPENG issues seven-day ultimatum to Chevron for reneging on agreement

CHEVRON logo used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]
CHEVRON logo used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Wednesday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Chevron Nigeria Limited to honour an agreement on workers welfare to avoid Industrial chaos.

The leadership of the union after its meeting in Lagos expressed its displeasure with Chevron for reneging on the agreement reached with the union, urging workers to be on alert for strike action.

The union disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by NUPENG president, Williams Akporeha, and general secretary, Afolabi Olawale.

According to the statement, Chevron reneged in the agreement one year after the negotiation brokered by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and the Ministry of Labour.

Mr Akporeha said the union and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had a protracted negotiation with Chevron on more than 70 per cent labour manpower reduction.

He said that Chevron claimed that it required the 70 per cent job reduction in view of its operations in the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

According to him, unions opposed the move in view of its commitment to the protection of jobs of members and considering the high level of unemployment in the country.

“We agreed that considering the intervention of all the institutions and the various justifications made, only 30 per cent of labour manpower contract workers would be relieved.

“All parties agreed that from the 1,856 members of staff (of which NUPENG had 1,120 (contract staff), PENGASSAN with 213 (contract staff) and non-unionised 523 respectively), the 30 per cent reduction agreed shall be spread in equal percentages among the three groups,’’ it said.

The statement said it was agreed that NUPENG and PENGASSAN executives would not be affected by the reduction and that Chevron would not change the labour manpower to service contract.

It also said the agreement that anyone who voluntarily offers to go would be counted as part of the agreed 30 per cent.

“Sadly, immediately after the agreement was reached, Chevron started executing the exercise in blatant violation of the agreed terms ostensibly.

“To either put NUPENG in bad light as troublesome or for extinction because only NUPENG members have been exited from work leaving behind the Non- Unionised workers and PENGASSAN members,’’ it said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The statement said that record showed that more than 500 of NUPENG members were being exited including its executives.

The union said that it would be unfair for Chevron to change the contract to short term service as it breached the agreement reached in bad faith.

It urged Chevron management to recall union executives and ensure the percentage of reduction agreed was spread among the three groups.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.