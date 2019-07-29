Gas suppliers warn marketers against buying products from vandals

Related News

Natural oil and gas suppliers on Monday warned petroleum products marketers in the country to desist from patronising products from pipeline vandals.

The President of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Benneth Korie, in Abuja said such acts were not only dangerous to the environment but detrimental to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Mr Korie, who spoke with reporters on the menace of pipeline vandalism, pledged to mobilise embers nationwide ”to join forces with the relevant government agencies to tackle vandals and all those engaged in sharp practices in the oil and gas sector”.

He said his group’s members have resolved to deal with only government accredited depot that sells adulterated products to consumers.

According to him, with the nationwide flag-off of the organisation in all the geo-political zones of the country, NOGASA would help in eradicating all forms of sharp practices within the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

“All measures have been put in place to protect the oil and gas business and indeed the end-users from the criminal practices of dishonest operators in the system,” Mr Korie said.

He said the unwholesome practices and activities of some unscrupulous dealers are hurting the businesses of petroleum products marketers and suppliers, hence the decision to checkmate their activities.

Mr Korie said a task force has already been put in place to monitor the activities of the vandals.

The National President said members of NOGASA would only source products from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed depots nationwide.

“We are pleased to inform the good people of this great nation that we are flagging off our activities nationwide. Our mission is straight forward: To ensure the delivery of quality service,” he said.

He assured that the group will work hard to create a smooth and enabling environment for the continued supply of petroleum products in the country.

“Our principal aim and objective is to reinforce the ethical standards of the industry, most Nigerians will agree with us that natural oil and gas is critical in the development of this nation.

“To reduce adulterated products, all our members are hereby advised to desist from patronizing the products of vandalized pipelines, if any. All our members are advised to patronise government, and private depots only,” he added.