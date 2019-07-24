CBN issues licences to three new banks

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued licenses to three new banks set for operations in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES’ checks revealed that the three banks include two deposit money banks and one non-interest bank.

Checks on the website of the apex bank Tuesday morning showed that the two deposit money banks are Globus Bank Limited and Titan Trust Bank Limited.

The newly licensed non-interest bank, details showed, is TAJ Bank Limited.

Earlier in May, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was reported to have issued licenses to five new banks.

Although the apex bank did not come out to confirm the development, reports said it was being driven by the need to attract new investments into the sector and serve the country’s financially excluded people.

Some experts have, however, expressed reservations over the move, raising concerns around the huge non-performing loans the existing banks have had to contend with.

The licencing and final inclusion of the two new deposit money banks bring the number of banks in the country to 23, according to details on the website of the central bank.

The previously existing banks include Access Bank Plc, Citibank Nigeria Limited, Diamond Bank Plc, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, FIRST BANK NIGERIA LIMITED, First City Monument Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Heritage Banking Company Ltd.

Others are KeyStone Bank, Polaris Bank, Providus Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd., Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd, Sterling Bank Plc, SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank For Africa Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

Non-interest banks have also been updated to two, including the new TAJ Bank and Jaiz Bank.