NPA appoints General Managers, AGMs

NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has appointed new general managers and assistant general managers into various roles.

This exercise is coming on the heels of an earlier appointment and redeployment of port managers and other senior officials.

With this development, Aisha Ibrahim becomes the GM Marine and Operations, Jerome Angyunwe – GM Health, Safety & Environment, Isah Suwaid – GM Superannuation, Musa Yaro – GM Procurement, Mohammed Kolo- GM Audit.

Others include Olumide Omotosho – GM Security, Sylvanus Ezugwu – GM Finance, Nana Asmau Yakubu – GM Public-Private Partnership, Christiana Ekwutos Akpa – GM Medicals and Innocent Gamboro – GM Corporate & Strategic Planning.

In the Assistant General Managers’ cadre, Ayodele Durowaiye becomes AGM Operations, Zainab Kwande – AGM Servicom, Hassan Danjuma – AGM Corporate & Strategic Communications, Talum Amos – AGM Hydrographic, Jamil Khalil – AGM Security, Suleiman Kawu Anas – AGM Corporate & Strategic Planning, Shehu Mohammed – Public & Private Partnership.

Others are Chuma Ogbonna Ezeneinyinya – AGM Occupational Health, Chinwe Rose Nwokolo – AGM Medical Services, Sylvester Owobu – AGM Marine, Izegboya Uduchi Ethel – AGM Board, Felix Onyile – AGM Human Resources, Sani Ogedengbe Isu – AGM Land & Estate, Abiola Tokunbo Akingbuwa – AGM Budget, Olusola Dairo – AGM Performance Management, Akinlabi Illesanmi – AGM Civil and Lucy Gukas – AGM Tariff & Billing.

A statement issued by Jatto Adams, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, said the new appointments are in tandem with the succession policy set up by the Hadiza Bala-Usman led management to fill leadership gaps that have arisen in the wake of the retirement of some senior officials of the authority.

“The appointment of the new officials will further refresh the composition of the organisation’s leadership structure and inject new ideas that would move the authority ahead in pursuit of her vision of becoming the leading port in Africa.”

