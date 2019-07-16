Christine Lagarde resigns as IMF Chief

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, announced in a statement on Tuesday that she had submitted her resignation from the IMF and it will go into effect in September.

“I have met with the Executive Board and submitted my resignation from the Fund with effect from September 12, 2019.

“The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then.

“With greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor,” Ms Lagarde said.

She noted in the letter that while the Executive Board would be taking the needed steps to proceed toward selecting a new managing director, David Lipton would remain the Fund’s acting managing director.

On July 9, the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council adopted a formal recommendation to nominate Ms Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank.

Ms Lagarde’s nomination will now be discussed by the ECB governing council and the European Parliament, and the final appointment by European Council in October.

In the beginning of July, Ms Lagarde, in a statement, said she would relinquish her role as head of the IMF during the nomination process to be president of the European Central Bank.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.