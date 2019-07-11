Ecobank denies sack of full-time workers

Ecobank

Ecobank Nigeria says it has not sacked members of its fully employed workers as reported by some dailies.

The bank said, in a statement on Thursday, that it only decided against renewing the contract of its third-party recruitment agencies and returned those categories of personnel to the recruitment agencies.

It said that some palliatives were put in place by the bank to cushion the effects on those affected.

According to the bank, these include payment of contract cessation packages of over half a billion naira paid through their employers as well as an opportunity given to those with requisite qualifications to apply to Ecobank Nigeria for permanent employment.

It said the gesture showed the demonstration of the bank’s concern and compassion for the affected personnel.

“In addition, the bank has offered them the opportunity to become Xpress point agents of Ecobank as a way of further providing them entrepreneurial and financial empowerment.

“May we state that Ecobank is not obligated to renew its contract with the service providers involved?

“As part of the bank’s business strategy, Ecobank Nigeria is investing in the employment of full-time graduates.

“Over 300 graduates are currently undergoing training at the bank’s state-of-the-art academy recently accredited by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

“They are to be absorbed into the system at the end their training as permanent staff.”

The bank said it would continue to align its people composition, development, recognition, and rewards to position it as best practice service model in the industry, while delivering superior customer service and experience across its network.

(NAN)

