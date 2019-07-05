Again, House Of Reps promises to prioritise passage of PIGB

Related News

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajiabiamila, has said the ninth assembly will give priority to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) in order to consolidate and reposition the oil and gas industry for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Mr Gbajiabiamila made the commitment during a visit by the outgoing Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru, to introduce the incoming GMD, Mele Kyari, to the Speaker.

According to a release by its spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, the speaker made the pledge to get the National Assembly to work further on the bill to give it a speedy passage.

The PIB has been in the National Assembly for over a decade.

The bill, meant to completely redefine and regulate the petroleum sector, has faced stiff opposition from international oil firms, as well as ethnic lines.

However, the Senate had earlier agreed to split the bill into various smaller bills for easy passage and has since passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which only focuses on the regulation of the petroleum industry.

This is not the first time the prioritisation of the passage of the bill is being promised by lawmakers.

The Speaker also commended Mr Baru for stabilizing the oil and gas industry during his tenure as Group Managing Director of the NNPC.

“I thank you for working harmoniously with us. There were no fuel shortages; the usual scandals associated with the oil industry were absent throughout your tenure.”

He affirmed the readiness of the ninth Assembly to sustain the existing cordial relationship with NNPC, adding that “as long as oil and gas remains the mainstay of the economy, we must get the industry right”.

The Speaker described the new GMD, Mr Kyari, as a highly respected industry professional whose reputation precedes his name.

He said “I have no doubt based on what I have heard, that you will definitely make it”.

Speaking earlier, Mr Baru, congratulated the Speaker on his election and described him as the best person to take the House of Representatives to the next level.

He said NNPC, even after his tenure, would remain focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people and also sustain constructive engagement with the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders.

Mr Baru assured the Speaker of the new NNPC Management’s capacity to take the oil and gas industry to the next level.

“I thank you for supporting me. I have no doubt that you will equally support the incoming GMD. We thank Mr President for appointing him and he will surely not disappoint,” he said.

He said the visit was in appreciation of the cordial relationship he had with the National Assembly throughout his tenure.