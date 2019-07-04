After Otedola’s divestment, Forte Oil secretary resigns

Nigeria’s oil firm, Forte Oil, on Wednesday announced the resignation of its company secretary and general counsel, Akinleye Olagbende.

The resignation details were contained in a notice made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

The company said the resignation took effect on July 1.

“We confirm that the Exchange will be notified immediately a new General Counsel/Company Secretary is appointed,” the notice said.

In June, the company appointed new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the sale of billionaire Femi Otedola’s shares in the firm’s downstream operations.

Olumide Adeosun and Moshood Olajide were subsequently appointed as CEO and CFO respectively, after the resignation of Akin Akinfemiwa and Julius Omodayo-Owotuga.

The company had earlier announced that Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, led by Prudent Energy Services Limited, had completed the acquisition of Mr Otedola’s 74.02 per cent shareholding.

