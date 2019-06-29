CBN boosts retail FOREX market with $ 242.04m, CNY 32.3m

In continuation of its intervention in the inter-bank foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday injected about $242.04million into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS).
Another sum of about CNY 32.3 million was injected in the spot and short-tenured forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.
The CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, said the intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors.
He said the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.
The bank has in the past few years been intervening in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the naira and ensure regular supply of foreign exchange to interested persons.
The naira has for about two years maintained a rate of about $360 to a dollar.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Bassey Udo is PREMIUM TIMES’ Business & Economy Editor. He has covered finance, energy, oil, gas & extractive industries for over a decade. He is a winner of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation (Wealth of Nations) Award for Business Reporting. Bassey is an alumnus of the U.S. International Visitors Leadership Programme. Twitter: @ba_udo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.