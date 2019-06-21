Vodacom unit to sell operations in four African markets

South African mobile phone operator, Vodacom Group Ltd., on Friday said it had entered an agreement to sell its Business Africa unit’s Angolan operations and assets to Internet Technologies, Angola, for an undisclosed amount.
Separately, Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone Group Plc., also announced an agreement to sell the unit’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire to Synergy Communications.
Vodacom said it would no longer service enterprise customers directly in any of the four markets but will continue to service clients through local service providers.
(Reuters/NAN)
