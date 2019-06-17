IFC, AMC to sell 14.1 per cent stake in Ecobank Transnational

Ecobank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and its Asset Management Company have reached advanced discussions to sell equity holding in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

The company said IFC and the Asset Management Company (AMC) had entered into a share purchase agreement with Dutch investment firm, Arise BV for the sale of their circa 14.1 per cent stake in ETI.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ETI Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announced a material information relating to its ownership structure in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the statement, completion of the transaction is expected in the coming months, subject to due diligence, internal and regulatory approvals.

It said IFC and ETI had worked together since 1993 to broaden access to finance, enhance trade liquidity and strengthen Ecobank.

“Since 2009, IFC and the funds managed by the IFC Asset Management Company, through their investments, have been supporting Ecobank’s growth strategy across Africa in building a pre-eminent banking franchise,” it said.

Arise BV is a leading equity investor in financial institutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a combined asset value in excess of 700 million dollars.

Its mandate is to capitalise and stimulate growth across all financial services sub-sectors within sub-Saharan Africa.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.