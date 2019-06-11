NPA approves 10% discount on harbour dues at Eastern Ports

Nigerian Ports Authority, Roro Port

As part of efforts to increase patronage at the Eastern Ports, the management of the NigerianPorts Authority has approved a 10 percent discount on harbour dues in all concession terminals at the Eastern Ports.

A statement signed by Jatto Adams, NPA’s general manager, corporate and strategic communications, identified the ports affected by the initiative as Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.

The statement also specified the vessels types that would benefit from the new tariff.

They are; Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs; general cargo vessels with at least 16,000 MT, Vessels with at least 16,000 MT and RORO Vessels with at least 250 units of Vehicles.

The discounts, according to the management, will not apply to vessels coming INBALLAST, vessels calling at private jetties and vessels calling carrying Liquid bulk.

“The application of these discounts will take immediate effect,” the statement added.

