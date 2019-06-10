Nigerian govt offers 2-year, 3-year savings bonds at 11.41%, 12.41% in June

Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Trust]
The federal government has offered for subscription two-year savings bond at 11.41 per cent and three-year savings bond at 12.41 per cent per annum.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), which offered the bonds on behalf of the federal government, announced this on Monday in a circular posted on the agency’s website.

DMO explained that the two-year bond would be due in June 2021, while the three-year bond would mature for payment to investors in June 2022.

It, however, did not state how much was offered but said that the maximum subscription was N50 million at N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000.

The office said that the bond was fully backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government with quarterly coupon payments to bondholders.

While the issuance of the bonds is expected to help finance the country’s budget deficit, it is also part of the federal government’s programme aimed at encouraging savings among low-income earners.

It is also expected to help generate more income through interest, compared to the funds that would accrue their savings accounts with banks.

The circular also said that the offer would close on Friday.

