Why NEXIM embarked on Sealink project- Official

The regional Sealink project was initiated in 2011 to remove the huge logistics challenges and non-tariff measures along the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) trade corridor, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM), Abba Bello, has said.

Mr Bello spoke at the official signing of the tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the partnership in the project between the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), NEXIM and Sealink Promotional Company Limited.

According to him, NEXIM’s strategic interest to promote the project was to bridge the infrastructure gap, to promote and enhance trade connectivity as well as spur Nigeria’s regional and global trade competitiveness.

He described the agreement as a historic one aimed at deepening the partnerships between NEXIM and NIWA, on the one hand, and NEXIM and the Sealink, on the other.

Mr Bello said the agreement would be catalytic to the realisation of one of the priority projects under the ECOWAS Community Development Programmes.

The interest to pursue the project, he said, was driven by the desire to encourage formal trade and enhance Nigeria’s export to ECOWAS, which has remained muted for several years at about 15 per cent.

Measures

To realise these objectives, he said NEXIM introduced the ECOWAS Trade Support Facility (ETSF) designed specifically to also achieve intra-regional trade and development objectives.

Also, the facility was to help increase Nigeria’s trade flow within the ECOWAS sub-region, especially trade in manufactured goods to broaden national export basket.

He said the support facility was to facilitate formal/recorded trade within the sub-region and promote exports by small traders as well as micro, small and medium enterprises, by integrating them into the formal sector of the economy.

It was also to deepen the current payment systems and trade instruments in the ECOWAS region, he added.

“As a trade policy bank, NEXIM’s strategic interest and partnership in the regional Sealink project is to promote and diversify exports as well as enhance trade connectivity in line with the government’s objective to diversify the economy.”

Also, the bridging of the maritime infrastructure gap is expected to significantly enhance exports of bulk solid minerals, thereby enhancing the GDP (gross domestic product) contribution of both shipping and solid minerals sectors from current levels of about 0.2 per cent,” he said.

He said the effective implementation of the Sealink project and the safe utilisation of the inland waterways would bridge logistics gaps as well as attract and facilitate investment flows in the two sectors.

This, the NEXIM MD said, will contribute to the realisation of one of the broad strategic objectives of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which is building a globally competitive economy.

In addition, he said it will contribute to improving Nigeria’s current World Bank ease-of-doing-business and Logistics Performance Index (LPI) rankings.

In value terms, Mr Bello said the signing of the MOU would promote waterway operations for hinterland, transit and coastal trade, especially for bulk cargoes.

The initiative is expected to enhance non-oil exports annual revenue receipts to between $500 million and $1.2 billion annually on bulk solid minerals exports.

Boost

The Chairperson of the Sealink Implementation Committee, Dabney Shallholma, said the agreement on the inland waterways development partnership will improve logistics service delivery and enhance hinterland trade.

Mrs Shallholma commended the partners in the project, namely NEXIM, NIWA and the Sealink Consortium, for their display of the true spirit of a public-private-partnership.

She said the partners developmental, facilitative and supportive roles in the project were typical of the roles of Export Credit Agencies all over the world, “who not only provide export finance but also work to mitigate challenges impacting sustainable trade.”

The Sealink project is a public-private-partnership initiative by NEXIM, on the prompting of the organised private sector, including the Nigerian Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as well as the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Export Group.

The project is promoted by NEXIM, FEWACCI and Transimex S.A. Cameroun through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the Sealink Promotional Company Ltd (SPCL), with nominal promotional shareholding and sponsorship framework.

It is designed to bridge maritime transport infrastructure gap, amongst ECOWAS and CEMAC regions, as well as promote inland waterways operations towards facilitating regional integration and bulk cargo trade.

It is also intended to help reduce logistics cost and mitigate unnecessary transit arrangements on regional trade.

Significant milestone to diversify the economy

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the signing of the agreement was a significant milestone in the development of the maritime infrastructure in the country toward full integration of the country’s economic potentials.

He said the agreement was part of efforts to diversify the economy, away from its long dependence on oil and its derivatives

“Agricultural other resources have remained majorly untapped, while little attention is being paid to solid minerals development,” he said.

In the past, Mr Mamora said efforts to dredge the country’s inland waterways have not been far-reaching enough, while other infrastructure necessary to open up the country’s inland waterways infrastructure was neglected and underfunded.

He said the rehabilitation of the waterways would not only ensure safer roads, but will also ensure the huge investment on roads maintenance was diverted to other areas of need, including health, education and job creation.