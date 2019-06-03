China to grant licences for commercial use of 5G

5G
5G

China will soon grant 5G licences for commercial use, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Monday.

China’s 5G industry has built a competitive edge by combining independent innovation and open cooperation, the MIIT said.

MIIT added that 5G standards are unified international standards jointly established by global industry players and China now owns over 30 per cent of the standard essential patents for the technology.

Foreign enterprises including Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm and Intel have been deeply involved in the experiment of the technologies, and China’s 5G is ready for commercial use thanks to the joint efforts from various parties, according to the MIIT.

China said it welcomed enterprises at home and abroad to actively participate in the building, application and promotion of its 5G network and share the sector’s development dividends, the MIIT said. (Xinhua/NAN)

