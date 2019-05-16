FHA inaugurates transitional management committee

Related News

The Chairman, Board of Directors of the Federal Housing Authority, Shuaibu Lawal, has inaugurated a three-man Transitional Management Committee to enable the smooth running of the Authority.

A statement signed by Mr Lawal, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the development followed the expiration of the Authority’s former management, led by Mohammed Al-Amin, a professor, on May 6.

Mr Lawal said it was necessary to put in place the transitional committee to ensure that no management vacuum was created in the organisation.

According to him, since the last regime has ended, and decision for the next one is yet to be taken, there is, therefore, need to hold forth until a new management is put in place by the government.

The chairman urged the committee members that they should utilise the opportunity given to them to serve and make use of the chance.

‘‘I charge you to put in your best, work diligently and turn this place around. Do not be distracted by your acting capacity.

“No matter how long it takes, a new management will come, so I charge you to work very well in your acting capacities, until the president makes a substantive appointment,” he said.

The new committee has Umar Gonto as the Acting Managing Director, Jona Saidu as the Acting Head, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate Services Directorate, and Hajara Kadiri as the Acting Head, Business Development Directorate.

Ebere Alalibo, an Assistant General Manager, Board Secretariat, took over as the Acting Secretary to the Board, a position held by Mr Gonto, until his recent appointment, as the Acting Managing Director.

(NAN)