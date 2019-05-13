Naira remains stable at N359 to dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Monday remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N359 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N417 and N402, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira exchanged at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N417 and N402, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.83 to the dollar, as market turnover stood at 367.20 million dollars.

(NAN)