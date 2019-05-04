Emir Sanusi joins MTN board

Related News

The MTN Group has announced that the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, will resume as a member of its board on July 1.

A statement released by the group also said another Nigerian, Aisha Abdulahi, was also appointed as a member of the International Advisory Board whose operations will commence in July.

While Mr Sanusi served as the governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank, Ms Abdullahi was the former African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs.

According to the statement, the IAB would be chaired by a former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, while a Kenyan national, Vincent Rague, will also join the board.

“The Board has resolved to establish an international advisory board of prominent persons of considerable and wide-ranging experience,” the group said in the statement.

“The primary purpose of the IAB will be to counsel, guide and support the MTN Group from time to time in fulfilling its vision and objective of being one of the premier African corporations with a global footprint in telecommunications, contributing to increased digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, a pivotal aspect of the fourth industrial revolution,” the statement added.

The group said the restructuring had become necessary in view of recent challenging regulatory environments and competitive trading conditions.

Meanwhile, over the next 12 months, the company said a significant change will see to the stepping down of the Chairman of MTN Group, Phuthuma Nhleko, from his position on December 15, 2019. He is expected to facilitate a smooth operation of the board and the establishment of the IAB.

In the meantime, the group said Mcebisi Jonas has been appointed Chairman-designate and would assume the position of Chairman of MTN Group effective December 15.

Similarly, the group said Khotso Mokhele would assume the responsibilities of Lead Independent Director while Alan Harper, Jeff Van Rooyen and Koosum Kaylan would step down from the Board after an orderly transition and handover to incoming directors.