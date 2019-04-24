Boeing abandons 2019 outlook after 737 MAX groundings

Boeing 737 Max. [PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]
Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max [Photo: BBC.COM]

Boeing Co. on Wednesday abandoned its 2019 financial outlook, saying it halted share buybacks in mid-March and announced one billion dollar in increased costs, due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

Chicago-based Boeing is facing one of the biggest crises in its history, following crashes involving its fastest-selling jetliner, one on Lion Air in Indonesia on October 29 and another on Ethiopian Airlines on March 10, which together killed all 346 on board.

The world’s largest planemaker reported first-quarter revenue and cash flow below sharply lowered Wall Street estimates, largely due to stopping deliveries of the 737 MAX jets, which were grounded in March after the two crashes.

The crashes caused regulators worldwide to ground the 737 MAX and triggered investigations into the aircraft’s development by federal transportation authorities and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Although safety experts have raised some questions over crew performance in both crashes, the regulatory fallout has been dominated so far by questions over anti-stall software known as MCAS, which Boeing has acknowledged was a common link in the separate chains of events leading to both crashes.

Boeing cut production of the jets following the crashes to 42 aircraft per month, down from 52 and its operating cash flow in the first quarter was around 350 million dollars lower than a year earlier.

Boeing also said it booked unspecified charges related to developing a fix for MCAS and pilot training, and was making steady progress toward certification of the software after completing more than 135 test and production flights.

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future when it has more clarity around the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

First-quarter operating cash flow declined to 2.79 billion dollars, from 3.14 billion dollars, missing the Wall Street’s average estimate of 2.82 billion dollars.

Revenue fell 2 per cent to 22.92 billion dollars, below analysts’ average estimate of 22.98 billion dollars.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to 3.16 dollars per share in the quarter from 3.64 dollars per share, a year earlier. That matched analysts’ average estimate.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.