Fire: Aiteo declares force majure on Nembe Creek trunk line

AITEO Group

The management of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company on Sunday said that it had placed a ‘force majure’ on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) due to fire outbreak.

Ndiana Matthew, Head, Corporate Communications of the company, said this in a statement in Lagos.

He explained that the action followed information of a fire outbreak by a surveillance team composed of the Joint Task Force (JTF) and State Security Service around NCTL RoW near Awoba this Sunday.

According to Mr Mathew, “We are constrained to shut in injection as well as other related operations into the NCTL.

” In accordance with standard procedure, we requested the other injectors to do same.

“The NCTL has, hitherto, enjoyed smooth operations preceding this incident”.

According to him, the fire may have occurred through an illegitimate, third-party breach of the functionality of the pipeline which is a critical national asset.

Mr Mathew said: “In the meantime, the relevant investigations are continuing while further information about the remote and direct causes of the fire will be communicated as soon as these become available.

“We ask our stakeholders to await further, detailed briefing in due course”.

Aiteo Group is an integrated, global-focused Nigerian energy conglomerate founded in February 2008 by Benedict Peters.

The company has significant business interests in oil and gas exploration and production; bulk petroleum storage; refining of petroleum products; trading, marketing and supply as well as power generation and distribution.

Its subsidiaries are Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) and Aiteo Power.

Aiteo Group acquired OML 29 from Royal Dutch Shell and emerged as Nigeria’s leading oil and gas company after successfully tripling. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.