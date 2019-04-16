Average Price for Petrol, Kerosene, Cooking Gas Drops; Diesel Increases –NBS

Related News

The average prices paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol), Household Kerosene and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) have decreased while the cost of automotive gas oil (diesel) has increased, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics has said.

According to a report on its website, the average price paid by consumers for petrol decreased by -11.1 per cent year-on-year and -0.00 per cent month-on-month to N145.30 in March 2019 from N145.30 in February 2019.

The bureau also listed states with the highest and lowest average price of petrol, in comparison with the approved government price of N145.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Yobe N147.55, Taraba N147.00 & Kebbi N146.75.

“States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Zamfara N144.39, Abuja N144.00 & Bauchi N143.89,” it said.

On national household kerosene, the bureau said the “Average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene decreased by -0.49% month-on-month and increased by 12.99% year-on-year to N303.94 in March 2019 from N305.44 in February 2019.”

Similarly, the bureau said the average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene decreased by -1.56 per cent month-on-month and increased by 26.25, per cent year-on-year to N1190.89 in March 2019 from N1209.73 in February 2019.

The report listed the states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as Anambra N329. 09, Ebonyi N326.83, and Ondo N326.67 and states with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Gombe N255.38, Niger N278.02 and Kaduna N279.75

While the states with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Borno N1357.14, Jigawa N1283.33 and Katsina N1278.13.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Bayelsa (N1, 022.37) Kogi (N1, 075.00) and Plateau N1, 090. 35” it said.

In its report, the bureau also said the average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by -0.16 per cent month-on-month and -1.25 per cent year-on-year to N2,064.45 in March 2019 from N2,067.68 in February 2019.

Similarly, the average price for the refilling of a 12.5 kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.34 per cent month-on-month and 0.14 per cent year-on-year to N4, 259.48 in March 2019 from N4, 244.19 in February 2019.

It listed the states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Cooking Gas as; Bauchi N2, 500.00, Cross River N2, 400.00 and states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Cooking Gas as Kaduna N1, 740.17, Enugu N1,769.23 and Osun N1,785.29.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Cross River (N4,753.57), Akwa Ibom (N4,745.00) and Abia (N4,688.89).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kano (N3,787.50), Oyo (N3,802.78) and Adamawa (N3925.00),” it said.

In its report for automotive gas oil (diesel), the bureau said the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 1.58% month-on-month and 11.02% year-on-year to N229.16 in March 2019 from to N225.61 in February 2019.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N246.67), Niger (N241.88) and Imo (N240.50).

“States with the lowest average price of diesel were Ekiti (N203.95), Plateau (N217.00) and Rivers (N218.00)” it said.